Via Daily Wire:

Two congressional Democrats have voiced opposition in recent weeks to President Joe Biden running for a second term amid polling showing that most Americans think Biden should not run again.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN) and Rep. Angie Craig’s (D-MN) public calls for a replacement of the president make them the most high profile federally-elected Democrats to voice opposition to another Biden term, Axios reported Tuesday evening.

“I think the country would be well served by a new generation of compelling, well-prepared, dynamic Democrats who step up,” Phillips said on a local radio show last week.

Asked if he would support Biden in 2024, he responded, “No.”

