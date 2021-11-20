Via Daily Wire:

Joe Biden’s approval ratings through the first six quarters of his presidency have fallen to the lowest level of any president on record, according to one top pollster.

Biden’s approval rating sunk to just 38% in a new Gallup survey of more than 1,000 adults, conducted between July 5-26. That number is the lowest approval of his presidency so far in Gallup’s polling. The firm also reported that Biden’s average approval rating over the first year and a half of his presidency is the lowest of any president in the poll’s 74-year history.

