Kevin Costner owes me money for Waterworld and Postman…

Via Washington Examiner:

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) touted an endorsement from Yellowstone star Kevin Costner as she faces a difficult primary facing a rival endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

A tweet from Cheney includes a photo showing Costner smiling while wearing a shirt that reads “I’m for Liz Cheney,” with the post saying, “Real men put country over party.”

