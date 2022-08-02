Via Black Enterprise:

A transgender cheerleader was kicked out of cheer camp and given a criminal citation for allegedly choking a female teammate who mocked and misgendered her.

Police responded to an incident between team members at Ranger College last week, Yahoo News reports. Averie Chanel Medlock later took to Facebook to post a lengthy statement announcing her retirement as a result of the alleged assault.

“Well guys I’m officially retired as a cheerleader as of last night at 5:30 AM,” Medlock wrote in the post.

