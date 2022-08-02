Via Center Square:

(The Center Square ) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday sent a letter to New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser, inviting them to visit Texas’ southern border to see the humanitarian crisis firsthand.

While Adams and Bowser are concerned about receiving around 100 people a day being transported north from the southern border, Texas is receiving several thousand a day, Abbott said.

Local communities cannot sustain the record-high numbers of people illegally entering Texas from over 150 countries, enough fentanyl pouring in to kill everyone in the U.S., and record-breaking crime resulting from President Joe Biden’s “reckless open border policies [that] have invited mass migration and transnational criminal activity into Texas communities,” he said.

