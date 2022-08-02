Via Just The News:

Former President Donald Trump gave America the ultimate cliffhanger with his endorsement in the Missouri GOP Senate primary by endorsing “ERIC” in a primary race with two candidates bearing that name.

Three senior aides to the former president told Just the News that Trump deliberately remained nebulous in the endorsement to signal that he would be comfortable with a victory for either former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens or Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, both of whom he considers acceptable MAGA candidates.

