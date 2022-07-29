Via Daily Caller:

Republican North Carolina Rep. Dan Bishop introduced a resolution Friday that condemns critical race theory (CRT), and calls it a threat to the U.S.

The resolution, first obtained by the Daily Caller, mentions the similarities between CRT and Marxism, and states that CRT is a Marxist ideology. It also declares that CRT stands against everything that the U.S. has stood for, and condemns CRT as a threat to the Republic and the free world.

“CRT proponents cannot be allowed to conceal the Marxian foundations of their racist ideology. This resolution allows Congress to do what has always been essential to defeating Marxism — calling it what it is and exposing those who consort with it,” Bishop told the Daily Caller before introducing the resolution.

