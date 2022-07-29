Screw them. That corrupt old witch is with us.

Via ADN:

Hu Xijin, former editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times, on Friday suggested that the People’s Liberation Army shoot down a plane carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan if U.S. fighters escort her to the island.

“If U.S. fighter jets escort Pelosi’s plane into Taiwan, it is invasion,” Hu wrote on Twitter. “The PLA has the right to forcibly dispel Pelosi’s plane and the US fighter jets, including firing warning shots and making tactical movement of obstruction. If ineffective, then shoot them down.”

The communist firebrand, known for his bellicose editorials against the United States and its allies, made his remarks as Pelosi plans to embark on a tour of Asia. Beijing has repeatedly warned the United States that a potential visit to Taiwan by the speaker would hurt diplomatic relations.

