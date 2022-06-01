Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden has fallen behind his own Transportation Secretary among likely Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire, who narrowly prefer Pete Buttigieg over Biden for the Democratic nomination in 2024.

Biden trailed Buttigieg by one point in a University of New Hampshire (UNH) poll released Tuesday. While Biden fared poorly in the state’s 2020 Democratic primary, his apparent failure to win over the Granite State with the advantage of incumbency is likely a symptom of how unpopular the president has grown, even within his own party.

“President Biden is increasingly seen as an electoral liability for Democrats, both in the 2022 midterms and the 2024 presidential election,” said Andrew Smith, director of the UNH Survey Center.

