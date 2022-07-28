You know what. I’m going to say the unpopular thing here. Fuck Xi Jinping and fuck China. Days of ltting a third rate Commie dictators tell our people (left/right) where they can go are done and over. They ended with Trump.

Via DailyMail:

China’s President Xi Jinping warned Joe Biden ‘those who play with fire will get burned’ during a two-hour call Thursday morning amid rising tensions over Taiwan, according to Chinese state media.

The fifth call between the world leaders since President Biden took office comes amid simmering tensions and a potential impending visit to Taiwan from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Biden released an image on Twitter of him in the Oval Office on the phone with Xi.

‘Today I spoke with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China as part of our efforts to deepen lines of communication, responsibly manage our differences, and address issues of mutual interest,’ he wrote along with the image.

The last time Biden and Xi last spoke was in March of this year – shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

