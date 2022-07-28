TX Governor Greg Abbott has said since President Biden won’t visit the border, Texas will bring the border to him.

Welcome to the party.

Via Washington Examiner:

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has requested that the D.C. National Guard be activated indefinitely to respond to migrant buses arriving in the district, according to reports.

The request also seeks permission to use the D.C. Armory, a multipurpose arena located east of the Capitol Building, as a processing center, as more than 150 buses traveling from Arizona and Texas have transported nearly 4,000 migrants to the nation’s capital over the past three months. Bowser and the D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency initially sent letters to the Office of the Secretary of Defense in a letter on July 19 and to President Joe Biden on July 22. Neither letter has received an answer, according to NBC.

Keep reading…