Via Just The News:

The California man charge with the attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh researched how to commit an assassination and planned on “shooting for 3” justices in the weeks prior to traveling to the Washington, D.C., area, according to an FBI search warrant application.

Nicholas John Roske, 26, allegedly traveled to Kavanaugh’s suburban Maryland home last month with a pistol, ammunition, a knife and burglary gear with the intent to kill the justice over concerns about high court decisions on Second Amendment issues and the court’s conservative majority striking down Roe v. Wade to end constitutional abortion rights.

The FBI said Roske looked up terms such as “most effective place to stab someone” and “quietest semi auto rifle,” CNN reported.

Roske pleaded not guilty last month to the federal charge of attempted murder.

Other search terms from Roske’s phone, which was taken by investigators when he was arrested, include searches such as “assassin skills,” “how to be stealthy” and a list of current Supreme Court members.

