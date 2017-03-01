Via Daily Wire:

Senate Democrats introduced a bill on Wednesday that would repeal a 50-year-old amendment to expand abortion access globally with U.S foreign aid.

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) presented the Abortion is Health Care Everywhere Act which marks the first-ever legislation to repeal the Helms Amendment enacted in 1973.

Congress added the amendment to the 1961 Foreign Assistance Act, which blocks federal funding as U.S. foreign assistance to fund abortions as a method of family planning — even in circumstances of rape, incest, or saving the mother’s life.

