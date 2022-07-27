Via Fox News:

ABC News’ “The View” on Wednesday apologized to Turning Point USA after the conservative group called on the daytime gabfest to “retract the defamatory statements” made earlier this week or face legal action.

Fox News Digital first reported a scathing letter sent from Turning Point USA that gave “The View” until Wednesday to retract comments made by the show’s liberal panelists tying neo-Nazi demonstrators at its Tampa event last weekend to the conservative group. “#SueTheView” trended on social media overnight and the ABC News program addressed the comments early in the first episode after network executives received the letter.

