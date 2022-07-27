The city is not salvageable.

Via ADN America:

16-year-old boy who allegedly jumped the turnstile at the East Harlem station to avoid paying his fare punched and strangled a police officer in a New York City subway station on Saturday.

A viral video on social media shows the young man assaulting the cop while his companion, another 16-year-old teenager, argues with another officer.

The disturbing footage shows the attacker punching the policeman in the head before strangling him and repeatedly pushing him against the metal bars. The video also shows the young man’s face covered in blood.

The violent fight began shortly before 6:00 p.m. The teen became “verbally aggressive for over three minutes with officers” before they attempted to arrest him.

