Via CNBC:

U.S. equities climbed Wednesday, boosted by strong gains from Google-parent Alphabet and Microsoft, as traders awaited the Federal Reserve’s latest interest rate decision, scheduled for later in the day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 135 points, or 0.9%. The S&P 500 gained 1%, and the Nasdaq Composite increased 1.5%.

Alphabet shares rose 3% after the tech giant’s quarterly report showed strong revenue from Google’s search business. That said, the company’s overall earnings and revenue came in below expectations.

