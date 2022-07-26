Via Washington Examiner:

The gun industry’s report last week that there are 24 million AR-15/AK-47 rifles in America got us wondering why it’s America’s favorite weapon.

In asking those who own and sell them, we heard the usual: The rifles are fun to shoot, they’re accurate, and there are thousands of configurations to play with.

But from others, we heard a more ominous reason: With crime surging and concerns of civil war, the rifles are considered the best defensive weapon in a hypothetical breakdown of society.

