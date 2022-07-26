Condolences to her one viewer.

TBS has canceled the left-wing, late-night show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” citing a new programming strategy as the reason the plug was pulled.

Bee, who famously shocked viewers in 2018 by calling then-first daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—,” spent years attacking conservatives at all costs.

