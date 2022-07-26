After 7 seasons, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will not be returning to TBS this fall. We’re so thankful for our loyal audience, our amazing team, and that we got to annoy the right people every week—that there wasn't wrestling or baseball or a very special episode of Big Bang.

Condolences to her one viewer.

Via Fox News:

TBS has canceled the left-wing, late-night show “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee,” citing a new programming strategy as the reason the plug was pulled.

Bee, who famously shocked viewers in 2018 by calling then-first daughter Ivanka Trump a “feckless c—,” spent years attacking conservatives at all costs.

Keep reading…