Amazing.

Via NY Post:

Convicted madam Ghislaine Maxwell has been moved 1,000 miles to a soft, low-security prison in Florida — one where inmates enjoy movies, a running track and even yoga in the yard.

The disgraced socialite, who complained to the UN about human rights abuses during her two years in custody in Brooklyn, was expected to serve her time in the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Danbury, Connecticut — the prison that inspired “Orange Is the New Black.”

However, the Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed to The Post that the 60-year-old madam was instead moved Friday to FCI Tallahassee, a “low-security federal correctional institution” in Florida.

Keep reading…