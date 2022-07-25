Via Breitbart:

During a far-ranging, one-hour chat at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday, pop culture icon William Shatner insisted that the creator of the Star Trek universe would be extremely unhappy with the new Trek shows coming out on Paramount+.

Writer and producer Gene Roddenberry created Star Trek for NBC television back in 1964 when he began filming the series’ first pilot. The show was not picked up from that effort, but NBC did give Gene another chance and asked him to make a few changes and craft another pilot.

The second pilot, which brought on William Shatner as Captain James T. Kirk, sold the series in 1966 and thus launched one of the most successful properties in Hollywood history, ranging from 1966 to today — as a long list of new shows have appeared in the last few years on Paramount’s streaming services. The Star Trek universe has run the gamut of forms of entertainment. From TV to movies to games, animated cartoons, books, magazines… you name it, Star Trek has done it.

But as far as the 91-year-old Shatner is concerned Gene Roddenberry would not be all that enthused by the all these new Trek shows, the Hollywood Reporter said.

During the one-hour chat which ranged from “fun” topics, to “serious” topics, and with copious amounts of foul language from both Bill and his host, Clerks director Kevin Smith, Shatner was asked if he thinks any of the new Trek shows rival his own three seasons from 1966 to 1968.

