Via TampaFP:

The GOP now holds a 10-point advantage over Democrats in the upcoming congressional elections, according to one recent poll.

Rasmussen Reports, a right-leaning pollster, released a survey Friday that found when likely voters were given the generic choice of voting either Republican or Democrat in November, 49 percent of respondents opted for the GOP candidate.

That compared to just 39 percent who indicated they would go with the Democrat.

Republicans actually gained two points from the last time Rasmussen asked the question earlier this month.

“The Republican lead on the congressional ballot is due both to greater GOP partisan intensity and a 17-point advantage among independents,” Rasmussen noted of its poll.

