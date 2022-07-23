Via Newsbusters:

When President Biden was diagnosed with COVID, suddenly The Washington Post motto shifted from “Democracy Dies In Darkness” to “We’re Walking On Sunshine.” The positive spin was aerobic.

Post columnist Leana Wen stood out with a piece on Thursday headlined “Biden’s covid diagnosis is a teaching moment for the country.” She began: “President Biden’s Covid-19 diagnosis is an opportunity for his administration to demonstrate the success of his leadership on the pandemic and what living with the coronavirus looks like.”

So Biden has been a “success” on the pandemic even though more Americans have died during Biden’s presidency than during Trump’s! Dr. Wen never mentioned the vaccines that they imply as Biden’s success were developed and rolled out under Trump.

