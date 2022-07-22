Via Newsbusters:

Major League Baseball showcased its very best talents in Tuesday’s All-Star Game, and the viewing public said nah, not interested. Television ratings for a fast declining woke league were at rock bottom in the history of all-star game viewing.

Broadcast by Fox Sports, the 2022 all-star game drew just 7.5 million viewers with a lowly 4.2 rating, and Sports Business Journal documented this being the poorest television showing ever for the Midsummer Classic. That’s a 10-percent ratings drop compared to last year’s controversy-dogged game.