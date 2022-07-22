Via Breitbart:

Rep. Lee Zeldin’s (R-NY) gubernatorial campaign is blasting the release of the congressman’s accused attacker from jail, thanks to the state’s no-bail law, as an example of “why crime is on the rise” across New York.

On Thursday, Zeldin was giving a campaign speech in Fairport, New York when a man can be seen on video footage jumping on stage and attempting to stab Zeldin in the neck. Zeldin can be seen immediately grabbing the man’s wrist as a group of men jumped in to take him down.

The man, identified as 43-year-old David G. Jakubonis, was immediately arrested and charged with attempted assault in the second degree — a felony. Thanks to New York’s no-bail law, Jakubonis was released from jail within hours of his arrest.

“It is terrible public policy that in the State of New York, you can try to stab a sitting Member of Congress, or anyone else for that matter, and be back out on the street not even 6 hours later,” Zeldin’s spokeswoman Katie Vincentz said in a statement.

