Via Business Insider:

Steve Bannon was found guilty Friday of criminal contempt of Congress in connection with his defiance of the House committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

A jury in Washington, DC, reached the verdict after nearly three hours of deliberation, handing the Justice Department a decisive victory in a case stemming from a House referral recommending that the longtime Trump ally and onetime White House chief strategist face charges.

Bannon declined to testify in his own defense or call any witnesses to the stand. But he emerged from court after each day of the proceedings to address reporters and rail against the House January 6 committee, at one point accusing its members of lacking the “guts” to testify against him at the trial.

