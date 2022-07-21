Via NY Post:

President Biden’s physician stopped his use of heart medications Thursday after he began to take Paxlovid to treat COVID-19, White House officials have confirmed.

Medical experts had expressed concern about the president’s potential use of blood thinner Eliquis to treat atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat condition, while he takes Paxlovid to battle the coronavirus. Biden also takes Crestor to lower his cholesterol.

“I had a conversation about this with Dr. [Kevin] O’Connor. There are two medicines he’s on, Eliquis and Crestor … both of which need to be stopped when you take Paxlovid,” White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha told reporters at a briefing.

“It’s a very standard, common thing that we do when we give people Paxlovid,” Jha said.

Keep reading…