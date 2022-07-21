No seriously this time they are.

Via FoxNews:

Congressional correspondent Chad Pergram reports on Democrats and Republicans sparring over a proposed gun regulation bill on ‘Special Report.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday moved a bill banning assault weapons forward, but it’s unclear if the legislation has enough support to pass a floor vote.

Democratic Reps. Jared Golden of Maine and Henry Cuellar of Texas have said they won’t support the bill, while Republican Reps. Chris Jacobs of New York and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois have said they are open to voting for a ban, according to The Hill. House Democrats have a four-vote margin.

Keep reading…