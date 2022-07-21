Via DNYUZ:

WASHINGTON — President Biden tested positive on Thursday for the coronavirus, raising health concerns for the 79-year-old president and underscoring how the virus remains a persistent threat in a country trying to put the pandemic in the past.

In a statement, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that Mr. Biden “tested positive for COVID-19. He is fully vaccinated and twice boosted and experiencing very mild symptoms.”

Mr. Biden is receiving Paxlovid, an anti-viral drug used to minimize the severity of Covid-19, Ms. Jean-Pierre said. The president will isolate at the White House but will “continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,” she said.

