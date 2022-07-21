Via PMW:

Standing next to US President Joe Biden at their joint press conference, PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas unblinkingly called to end “74 years of… occupation.” In other words, Abbas called for the end of Israel, as Israel was established in 1948 – 74 years ago:

PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas: “After 74 years of Nakba (i.e., “the catastrophe,” the establishment of Israel), expulsion, and occupation, has the time not come for this occupation to end, for our people that is standing firm to achieve its freedom and independence, and for the wishes of our young men and women… to be realized in a promising future without occupation?”

Making his intentions clear, Abbas added that the path to destroying Israel starts with creating a Palestinian state:

“In this regard, we say that the key to peace and security in our region begins with recognizing state of Palestine and enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions, and ending all the permanent status issues, including the Palestinian refugees issue.

And the way to that begins with ending the Israeli occupation of our land, the land of state of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the 1967 borders.”