Bill Clinton’s former Labor Secretary Robert Reich, 76, says he knows a few things about aging and declares that President Joe Biden should not run for office again in 2024.

“It’s not death that’s the worrying thing about a second Biden term,” Reich wrote in an op-ed in The Guardian about the 79-year-old commander-in-chief. “It’s the dwindling capacities that go with aging.”

The op-ed was bluntly titled, “As a 76-year-old let me say: Joe Biden is too old to run again.”

Biden would be 82 years old to begin his second term if he runs and wins in 2024, and while Reich said Biden appears to be holding up, as we age, we lose energy and memory.

