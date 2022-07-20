Via Just The News:

Stephen Colbert’s comedy crew was warned “several times” it could not trespass on Capitol grounds, and its behavior in a congressional office building during an unauthorized nighttime visit was so boisterous it caused a Democratic congressman’s staff to fear for his safety and call for emergency help, police say.

The description that authorities provided members of Congress this week — loud banging on doors, talk of a “cocaine orgy” and threats to place something under a congressman’s door — is far different than the light-hearted account of “first-degree puppetry” that the CBS television comic offered after last month’s high-profile arrest of his team.

The decision by the Biden Justice Department to decline prosecution of nine Colbert staffers for unlawful entry clearly upset the department, according to an official letter from the department’s chief obtained by Just the News.

