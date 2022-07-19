Via Fox News:

Progressive mega-donor George Soros contributed $1 million to Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke’s staggering fundraising haul last month.

O’Rourke, who’s challenging two-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November’s election, last week announced that he hauled in $27.6 million in fundraising from late February through June, topping Abbott by $2.7 million and shattering the existing record for fundraising in Texas.

O’Rourke’s campaign finance report was posted online on Tuesday and indicates that Soros contributed $1 million — issued on June 23 — to the Democratic gubernatorial nominee’s campaign.

