Via Peach Tree:

Sky-high inflation, which has just been reported at 9.1%, is causing the sharpest real wage decline in decades.

Even with the presence of a strong job market, workers in Georgia and across the nation are finding themselves financially worse off with each month that passes as consumer sentiment quickly falls.

“REAL (inflation-adjusted) hourly earnings DECLINED at the steepest in four decades in June,” Joel Griffith, Heritage Foundation research fellow and economist, wrote in a tweet July 14. “For a couple earning $100,000 last year, this is a $3,600 pay cut in 2022.”

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported July 13, real average hourly earnings decreased 3.6%, seasonally adjusted, from June 2021 to June 2022, and decreased 1% from May to June.

