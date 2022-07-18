Via NY Post:

Kylie Jenner is facing major backlash from social media users for boasting about her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s private jets and using hers to take short flights.

The Twitter account @CelebJets posted Jenner’s plane route after she flew from Camarillo, Calif., to Van Nuys, Calif., last Tuesday, estimating that the trip would take only three minutes as opposed to a 45-minute drive.

The page later clarified that the total flight time ended up being 17 minutes.

Social media users subsequently slammed Jenner across Twitter and Instagram for being a “full time climate criminal.”