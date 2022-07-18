Via Breitbart:

California’s Norwalk-La Mirada Unified School District (USD) is considering options for putting a Planned Parenthood clinic on a local high school campus.

Planned Parenthood of Los Angeles is looking to open a clinic at John Glenn High School in the 80 percent Latino, 90 percent minority school district. […]

Diligently noted in the proposal, however, is the acknowledgement that “under California law minors have the right to consent to reproductive health services without parental consent or notification.”