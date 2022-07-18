LOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOLOL…

Via Fox News:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical officer to the president of the United States, said he will retire by the end of President Biden’s term, according to a new report published Monday.

Politico reported Monday that Fauci said he will retire by the end of Biden’s term following more than five decades of federal service under seven different presidential administrations.

The 81-year-old has been director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, Reuters reported. He became the face of the American government’s policies regarding efforts to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

