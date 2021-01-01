Via Daily Wire:

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) trails her GOP challenger by more than 20% in a poll released on Friday, signaling concern for the congresswoman in the upcoming primary.

A total of 52% of likely primary voters in the state said they supported Trump-endorsed Harriet Hageman, with only 30% showing support for Cheney, according to a Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy survey conducted on behalf of the Casper, Wyoming, Star Tribune.

The poll, conducted July 7-11 among 1,100 likely voters, showed 11% undecideds, with no other candidate reaching double digits in support. Republican state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, the next highest-ranking candidate, received 5% support.