Y’all Remember the harajuku girls? The bindi she chose to wear in one her videos? The bantu knots? The imitation of indigenous culture within a music video, as well as, indecently portraying Latina women?

You’re far too comfortable with cultural appropriation.

Via Fox News:

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what clicked this week in entertainment.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gwen Stefani was accused of cultural appropriation for her look in the music video for her new song “Light My Fire,” a collaboration with Jamaican rapper Sean Paul and singer Shenseea.

In the video, Stefani, 52, wears dreadlocks and a blue and yellow outfit that matches the Jamaican flag while dancing and singing to a reggae beat.

Keep reading…