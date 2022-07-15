Via TampaFP:

Democratic President Joe Biden once claimed that Pope Francis called him a “good Catholic,” despite Biden’s open support for abortion.

Now, we finally hear from Francis himself.

In an interview earlier this week with the Spanish-speaking network Univision, the pontiff said Biden’s position on abortion was an “incoherence.”

“A month after conception, the DNA of the fetus is already there and the organs are aligned. There is human life. Is it just to eliminate a human life?” Francis told Univision, according to an account of the interview by Fox News.

Keep reading…