Via Breitbart:

Detectives say the illegal alien charged with rape admitted to raping a 10-year-old girl who traveled from Ohio to Indiana to have an abortion two times. The girl’s mother, in an interview with Telemundo, is seemingly defending him.

As Breitbart News reported, 27-year-old illegal alien Gerson Fuentes has been arrested and charged with raping a 10-year-old girl who then became pregnant. The girl’s case was later cited by President Joe Biden and the establishment media after she traveled to Indiana from Ohio to have an abortion on June 30 at six weeks and three days pregnant.

In court proceedings, Franklin County, Ohio, detectives said Fuentes admitted to twice raping the girl who had recently turned 10, indicating that the girl was likely raped when she was just nine-years-old.

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) spokeswoman told Breitbart News that Fuentes “has no previous immigration history,” suggesting that he had never been encountered by the agency in the past.

Keep reading…