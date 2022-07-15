As inflation causes grocery costs and gas prices to soar, many Americans are turning to food banks to help feed their families.
But some charities are struggling to meet the latest need as federal programs provide less food and donations wane. https://t.co/qKXzzsexBe pic.twitter.com/fYTXBAzhYD
— The Associated Press (@AP) July 14, 2022
Via Timcast:
Inflation has spiked to 9.1 percent — a 40-year high — with the cost of gasoline increasing more than 59 percent over the last year, and the cost of food at home increasing more than 12 percent over the last year.