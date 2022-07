Via Washington Times:

Keep an eye on your SUV, because a group of U.K. climate activists have exported their tire-deflating tactics to the U.S

Known as the Tyre Extinguishers, the British group has been targeting SUVs in major American cities.

According to a graphic posted on their Twitter page, they’ve deflated 40 tires in the past month in New York City, 20 in Philadelphia and Chicago, and 23 in San Francisco.

