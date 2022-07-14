Via The Hill:

President Biden on Thursday said he strongly supports the Abraham Accords, promoting the Trump-era declarations as a way to integrate Israel in the Middle East.

“We will also continue building on the Abraham Accords, which I strongly support because they deepen, they deepen Israel’s integration into the broader region and establish lasting ties for business, cooperation, and tourism,” Biden said during a press conference in Jerusalem.

Biden also mentioned that he will fly on Friday directly from Israel to his meetings in Jeddah, which is seen as a strong signal of progress on relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

“Tomorrow I’ll be the first American president to fly from Israel directly to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. That represents important progress,” the president said.

The accords and normalization agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain were a signature Trump administration achievement that the Biden administration has notably embraced.

