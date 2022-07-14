Via OPB:

A Seattle man was arrested on suspicion of threatening to kill U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, prosecutors said.

According to King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Casey McNerthney, a judge on Monday ordered the 48-year-old man to remain jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail, but denied prosecutors’ request for an anti-harassment order protecting Jayapal, The Seattle Times reported.

In 2016, Jayapal became the first Indian American woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She is a Democrat who heads the Congressional Progressive Caucus. A spokesperson for Jayapal didn’t immediately respond to an email from The Seattle Times requesting comment Monday.

