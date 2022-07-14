Via DailyCaller:

President Joe Biden’s administration is supporting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s decision to ship natural gas pipeline equipment to Germany, which will lead to the European economic hub importing more Russian natural gas.

State Department spokesman Ned Price expressed Washington’s support for the move in a statement Monday.

Trudeau’s government plans to ship the equipment for the Nord Stream 1 pipeline back to Germany after it had been kept in Montreal due to sanctions on Russian gas, according to Bloomberg. The decision is aimed at preventing serious economic turmoil in Germany due to high energy prices.

“We support the Canadian government’s decision to return a natural-gas turbine to Germany for use in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline,” Price said, adding that the move “will allow Germany and other European countries to replenish their gas reserves, increasing their energy security and resiliency and countering Russia’s efforts to weaponize energy.”

