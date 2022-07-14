Via DailyCaller:

President Joe Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued guidance Wednesday reminding pharmacists of an alleged legal obligation to fulfill prescriptions for abortion pills.

HHS wrote in its guidance that pharmacists who receive Medicare or Medicaid funding are prohibited by federal nondiscrimination law from discriminating based on sex, including when supplying prescribed medications or determining the suitability of prescribed medications for patients. The department cited federal civil rights law that prohibits “pregnancy discrimination,” which includes medical conditions related to pregnancy and childbirth.

