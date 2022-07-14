Via Breitbart:

The phone number associated with Hunter Biden’s “Pedo Peter” contact, found on the first son’s iCloud account, is Natalie Biden’s, Breitbart News has learned.

There does not appear to be any explanation for the “Pedo Peter” monicker.

Natalie, 17, is one of President Joe Biden’s seven grandchildren. Natalie is Hunter’s niece and the daughter of his late brother Beau and wife Hallie, with whom Hunter was romantically involved after Beau’s death.

Natalie is most well-known for her videos on the Chinese-controlled Tiktok platform. According to the platform, Natalie has 101.8 million views on her videos.

