Via Star News:

Several infants were left to die after being born alive during botched abortions in Minnesota in 2021, according to a state health report.

Abortion procedures resulted in the birth of live infants in five separate incidents, and life-saving measures were not reported to have been used in any of the incidents, the Minnesota Health Department report found.

Two infants were pre-viable and were left to die with no attempts made to save their lives, according to the report. One infant with an unspecified fetal abnormality was also left to die without medical care.

