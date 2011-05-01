Via Daily Wire:

A seven-year-old California girl who has ADHD and loves drawing was allegedly disciplined and barred from drawing any pictures for her friends in school after she created a drawing emblazoned “Black Lives Matter” but wrote “any lives” beneath it.

According to the young child’s mother, she was never informed of the punishment meted out to her child and only discovered what had happened one year later when another parent enlightened her. In the aftermath of the incident, her daughter stopped drawing entirely.

“When I talked to my daughter — I think she said it was so sad. And I said, ‘Well, what did the principal say to you?’ and [she said] ‘I can’t draw pictures anymore. And I can’t write those words,’” Chelsea Boyle, whose daughter attended Viejo Elementary School in Mission Viejo, told Kira Davis of RedState in an exclusive interview.

