Via Daily Wire:

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) teamed up with Congressman Ted Lieu (D-CA) to issue a letter calling on the Senate to declare Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh liars.

In the letter — which they addressed to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer — the pair claimed that both Gorsuch and Kavanaugh had lied to the Senate when they said during their respective confirmation hearings that Roe v. Wade was settled precedent.

“Our Constitutional Republic cannot tolerate Supreme Court Justices who lied in order to get confirmed. The legitimacy of the Court is at stake,” Lieu tweeted, sharing a screenshot of the letter. “Letter from @AOC and me requesting the Senate to make a finding on whether Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch lied to the American people.”

